Karnataka HC reopens cheque bounce case against Ramesh Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: Fresh trouble seems to be brewing for Ramesh Jarkiholi as the Karnataka High Court has ordered a fresh hearing into a cheque bounce case against him, which was dismissed by a local court in Chikkodi some time ago.

He had taken a loan from Beereshwar Credit Cooperative Society in Chikkodi, and had submitted a cheque for Rs 5.2 crore. According to sources, the Chikkodi court had suspended the case after the advocates representing the Cooperative Society remained absent for hearing.

However, the Society had later submitted an application in the High Court with regard to the case. In response, the High Court set aside the verdict of the local court and decided to make way for fresh hearing in the case.