Law and order top priority, says Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said stern action will be taken against police officers if they are found to be in nexus with the land mafia.

“I have made it very clear that the police should not have any nexus with the land mafia. We have already taken action against some officers and even suspended them. I have also warned them of taking even more stringent action,” the CM told media persons after a meeting with senior police officers.

The CM said maintaining law and order is a top priority of the government. Senior officers must ensure that the police force is people-friendly and bring down the crime rate, he said adding that the Internal Security Division in the department should be strengthened.Gambling, the dark web and other illegal activities must be controlled without any compromise and the fight against narcotics and drugs must be continued, he instructed the officers.

Senior police officers were also asked to ensure strict vigil on border check-posts as part of efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 due to movement of people. The government has imposed the weekend curfew in border districts and made RTPCR-negative reports mandatory for those arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra.Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said delays in investigating cases will not be tolerated.

Withdrawal of cases

On the ministers’ request to withdraw cases filed against members of pro-Hindu organisations, the CM said the ministers were referring to old cases filed due to political reasons. “Some cases filed not just against BJP members, but also those from farmers organizations, pro-Kannada organizations and others were withdrawn. It (request to withdraw cases) will be considered as per the directions of the courts,” he said.