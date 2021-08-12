Culture minister Sunil Kumar takes charge on steps of Ravindra Kalakshetra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a departure from the routine, Kannada and Culture Minister Sunil Kumar on Wednesday took charge of the ministry on the steps of Ravindra Kalakshetra, the cultural hub of Bengaluru. Many prestigious events hosted by the Department of Kannada and Culture are organised here.

He later visited Kannada book stores on the Ravindra Kalakshetra campus and purchased books. Sources from his office said he is the first minister to take oath on the steps of the auditorium. Thousands of artists, writers have used these steps to enter the Kalakshetra. As a mark of respect, he sat on these steps and signed files related to his ministry. Sunil Kumar also visited the canteen where theatre artists and writers usually get together. He interacted with staff too.

When he took oath as minister last week, Sunil Kumar had announced that he will accept only Kannada books instead of garlands or bouquets. So far, he has received over 2,500 books which he said he will donate to a local library in Karkala, his constituency in Udupi district.

The president of Kannada Development Authority, T S Nagabharana, president of the Border Development Authority, C Somashekhar, president of the Kannada Books Authority, Dr M N Nandish Hanche, president of the Karnataka Movie Academy, Sunil Puranik, actress-turned-politician Tara Anuradha and others were present.

