STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Despite increase in cases in Maharashtra, border districts in Karnataka control COVID-19

The positivity rate in the border districts of Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, and Bidar in Karnataka is less than 1 per cent, which is less than the state's positivity rate.

Published: 12th August 2021 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Though COVID-19 cases are surging in Maharashtra, the districts in Karnataka bordering the state are witnessing a dip in fresh cases. Kolhapur, Sangli and Solapur districts in Maharashtra - that share a border with Karnataka - are registering a daily positivity rate of above 3 per cent with an active caseload of over 5,000.

However, the positivity rate in the border districts of Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, and Bidar in Karnataka is less than 1 per cent, which is less than the state's positivity rate. While Belagavi has an active caseload of 435, the number is than 100 in the other border districts.

"In the last week of July, 334 cases were reported in Belagavi. In the first week of August, the cases reduced to 239. Similarly, 68 cases were reported in Kalaburagi in the last week of July and only 46 cases  in the first week of August. The districts, that share a border with Maharashtra, have a recovery rate of above 98 per cent," revealed data from the COVID-19 war room.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr Shashikanth V Munnyal, Belagavi District Health Officer, said, "Migratory population and regular interstate travelers are the most vulnerable. We are monitoring such people by testing them once every two weeks. As the threat of third wave looms large, we are also increasing the pace of vaccination across the district, especially in border taluks. We have also set up screening camps in check posts along Goa and Maharashtra borders."

Meanwhile, urban areas in Kalaburagi, Bidar and Belagavi are seeing more cases compared to rural areas. The cumulative fatality rate due to the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic in Vijayapura, Kalaburagi and Bidar is above the state’s overall fatality rate of 1.26 per cent.

In the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and Kerala, the Karnataka government has imposed weekend curfew and tightened night curfew norms in the eight districts that share borders with the two states.

"Vijayapura district is seeing a dip in cases... but we are closely monitoring the situation. A team has also been constituted to identify frequent interstate travelers. Once they are identified, we will maintain a registry of such people and test them every week," Vijayapura Deputy Commissioner P Sunil Kumar told TNIE.

"In order to fight the third wave effectively, teams have also been formed at the grassroots levels. We are also ramping up health infrastructure across the district,” the DC added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Karnataka COVID cases Maharashtra Karnataka border Karnataka border COVID
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp