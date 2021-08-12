STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ex-minister Vinay Kulkarni gets SC relief in BJP leader Yogishgouda Goudar's murder

Kulkarni’s advocates tried their best in lower courts as well as the High Court to get bail, but in vain, and finally they approached the Supreme Court. 

Published: 12th August 2021 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka Minister Vinay Kulkarni

Former Karnataka Minister Vinay Kulkarni (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to former minister and Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni, who was arrested for his alleged role in the killing of BJP member Yogishgouda Goudar nine months ago.

However, the bail is conditional bail and Kulkarni cannot enter Dharwad district.Kulkarni was arrested on November 5, 2020 from his residence and was sent to Hindalga central prison in Belagavi. Kulkarni’s advocates tried their best in lower courts as well as the High Court to get bail, but in vain, and finally they approached the Supreme Court. 

According to sources, the bail comes with conditions, such as Kulkarni cannot enter Dharwad district, he should not try to destroy evidence and influence witnesses directly or indirectly, should not delay or hamper investigation, and must mandatorily visit the CBI office twice a week. If he is found violating any of these conditions, his bail will be cancelled.Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi argued on behalf of Kulkarni, while Additional Solicitor General SV Raju opposed the bail plea.

Social activist Basavaraj Korwar, who worked to ensure justice for Yogishgouda’s family, said that seeking bail is the right of a person and the SC has granted it. “It is part of the judicial process and we have faith in the judicial system. We have hope that justice will be delivered for the family. There is nothing like a setback or victory at this stage,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Vinay Kulkarni
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Photo | ISRO)
Setback for ISRO as GSLV fails to place earth observation satellite into orbit
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp