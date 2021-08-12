Ex-minister Vinay Kulkarni gets SC relief in BJP leader Yogishgouda Goudar's murder

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to former minister and Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni, who was arrested for his alleged role in the killing of BJP member Yogishgouda Goudar nine months ago.

However, the bail is conditional bail and Kulkarni cannot enter Dharwad district.Kulkarni was arrested on November 5, 2020 from his residence and was sent to Hindalga central prison in Belagavi. Kulkarni’s advocates tried their best in lower courts as well as the High Court to get bail, but in vain, and finally they approached the Supreme Court.

According to sources, the bail comes with conditions, such as Kulkarni cannot enter Dharwad district, he should not try to destroy evidence and influence witnesses directly or indirectly, should not delay or hamper investigation, and must mandatorily visit the CBI office twice a week. If he is found violating any of these conditions, his bail will be cancelled.Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi argued on behalf of Kulkarni, while Additional Solicitor General SV Raju opposed the bail plea.

Social activist Basavaraj Korwar, who worked to ensure justice for Yogishgouda’s family, said that seeking bail is the right of a person and the SC has granted it. “It is part of the judicial process and we have faith in the judicial system. We have hope that justice will be delivered for the family. There is nothing like a setback or victory at this stage,” he added.