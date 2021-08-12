Karnataka ministers, new and old, take up mighty rituals ahead of work

bansy kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is an unmissed ritual in the hallowed precincts of Vidhana Soudha or Vikas Soudha, seats of power in Karnataka, that when new ministers take charge, their rooms are repainted and elaborate pujas, seeking divine blessings, are conducted before these leaders step into their chambers and start their work.

While it is understandable that six first-time ministers -- Sunil Kumar, Araga Jnanendra, BC Nagesh, Shankar Patil Munenkoppa, N Munirathna and Halappa Achar -- indulged in such rituals, what is surprising is that many ministers who are reoccupying virtually the same ministries and same offices, too are carrying out the pujas with gusto.

While Vidhana Soudha is replete with stories of grand pujas performed by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, minister HD Revanna and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, some recall how H Anjaneya, a minister in former chief minister Siddaramaiah cabinet, brought down a wall at Vidhana Soudha, which is a heritage building, to make it Vaastu compliant, triggering an outrage among people.

Former deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara, when in power, too went out of his way and issued special orders to keep the doors of Vidhana Soudha open on a Sunday, only to conduct a special ritual at an auspicious time and date. Most ministers have their own favourite sets of priests, who after appeasing the Gods in official chambers, proceed to perform pujas to newly allotted vehicles too.

KS Eshwarappa, who continues to hold the ministerial post from the previous cabinet, got the rituals performed on Tuesday, while Byrati Basavraj, who too has been reassigned a ministry, organised pujas on Friday.

Housing Minister V Somanna thought it fit to perform the ritual as he has shifted his offices from Vikas Soudha to Vidhana Soudha. Justifying the rituals, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwarappa told TNIE, “Yes the portfolios are the same and the offices are the same, but remember, the old government was dissolved when former CM Yediyurappa resigned and this is a new government.’’