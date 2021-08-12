Karnataka: Temple idols of Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, his wives lie in shambles

Karthik KK By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, a religious king, helped in restoring and renovating many temples in the region during his tenure as the king of the Wadiyar dynasty. Now, his 'Bhakta Vigraha' (idols of devotion) inside Sri Prasanna Krishnaswamy Temple on the palace premises are lying in shambles.

Call it the negligence of Muzrai department officials or that of the priests in charge of the temple, the idol standing with his four wives -- Chaluvajammanni, Devajammanni, Krishnajammanni and Mudda Krishnajammani inside the temple with smaller copper idols of the king with three wives in front of it are in a dilapidated state.

From a non-functioning fan thrown near to these idols, to sticks placed in front of it, an iron road and what not, the entire place gives a glimpse of a store room. Such a situation at the historic temple inside the place which sees a footfall of at least 35 lakh every year including a good number of foreign tourists is undesirable.

Rahul Murthy, a student who visited the temple recently, expressed his displeasure on how the place was turning into a storeroom. "I frequently visit the temple and during my previous visit, the Bhakta Vigrahas were looked after well but this time I was shocked to see how the place resembling a storeroom," he said and added that authorities must take steps to retain the past glory and ensure all idols are maintained well.

A few pointed out that the king who allocated grants to temples stood before the deities and as a mark of it, the Bhakta Vigrahas were placed. But it's sad that authorities have turned a blind eye to it at a time when hopes are high on getting back the tourism sector on track after experiencing a distress in last 15 months due to the pandemic.

When the issue was brought to the notice of Muzrai tahsildar SN Yathiraju, he said he would get the place inspected by the manager and would get it cleaned at the earliest.