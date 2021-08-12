STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
List cases dropped against netas: Karnataka HC

 The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the State Government to submit a list of cases against MP/MLAs, which were withdrawn after September 16, 2020.

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the State Government to submit a list of cases against MP/MLAs, which were withdrawn after September 16, 2020. The court also made it clear that the notification will not operate if it was issued to withdraw prosecution against them after that date.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice NS Sanjay Gowda passed the order during the hearing of suo motu PIL registered to monitor the speedy disposal of cases against MP/MLAs. The petition was registered in view of the direction issued by the Supreme Court which requested the High Courts to examine the withdrawal of cases against MP/MLAs since September 16, 2020. 

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had ordered that no prosecution against an MP/MLA shall be withdrawn without the permission of the High Courts monitoring the cases, thus circumscribing the powers of state governments. 

Meanwhile, the amicus curiae informed the Supreme Court that in August 2020, the Karnataka Government issued instructions to withdraw 61 cases against MLAs, however, no further action could be taken as an HC order in a PIL stayed the operation of the notification.

