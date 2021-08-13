Ahead of poll season, BJP eyes SC votes in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MYSURU: BJP SC Morcha members are on a tour of SC reserved constituencies in Karnataka to seek support of backward communities to strengthen the party. BJP SC Morcha president Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and other leaders, who are touring all the SC reserved constituencies, started their tour from Mysuru and Chamarajanagar region on Thursday.

Addressing the media here, Narayanaswamy exuded confidence of the party winning the 2023 Assembly elections with a minimum of 150 seats. He said that the BJP will easily win the next Assembly election and provide a stable government. Responding to the demand for a SC chief minister in the state, Narayanaswamy said that the Congress has used SCs only as its vote bank but cheated them by not making anyone from the community as the state’s chief minister.

“There was a time when B Basavalingappa could have become the CM... but Veerappa Moily was made the CM. Similar thing happened to Mallikarjun Kharge and G Parameshwara, who were sidelined later,” said Narayanaswamy, adding that the BJP stood with all communities.

He said apart from SC reserved constituencies, he would also tour other constituencies and seek support of SC voters ahead of the zilla and taluk panchayats elections and the 2023 Assembly polls.