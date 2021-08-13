Congress slams CT Ravi for 'Nehru hookah bar' comment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress on Thursday slammed BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi for his

“Nehru hookah bar” comment, and said his statement reflects the culture and attitude of his party. Former minister and BJP MLA CT Ravi had proposed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to rename all Indira Canteens as ‘Annapoorneshwari Canteen’.

Congress leaders had opposed the suggestion, and warned of protests if the government changed the name of Indira Canteens. On Thursday, defending his statement, Ravi said Congress can open canteens at its party office and name them Indira Canteens, or even open a hookah bar and name it “Nehru hookah bar”.

“We remember Nehru and Indira Gandhi’s contribution, but we are not slaves to accept everything,’’ he said. KPCC president DK Shivakumar said “the service, sacrifice, and development initiatives carried out by the Nehru family for our nation find no match in the BJP”. He said Ravi had served as Minister of Kannada and Culture, but his statements reflect the culture of his party.

“The Nehru family is unmatched by anyone in the BJP. Let BJP leaders show any sacrifice of this extent,” he said. He said that the person who had suggested naming the canteen after Indira Gandhi, was part of the BJP cabinet.

Opposition leader Siddaramiah advised Ravi to read history and then react. Ravi, in a series of tweets, said Congress leaders had insulted Ambedkar, and were getting angry with him for telling the truth about Indira Gandhi.

“You always want to keep one family in good terms. Why not Annapoorneshwari or someone from this land, why name every government project after one family,’’ he said.