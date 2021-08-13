STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CT Ravi treads safe ground on Mekedatu dam, slammed

Senior BJP leader C T Ravi seems to have taken his political role as national general secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu more seriously than his role as a legislator from Karnataka.

While leaders in the state, cutting across party lines, have taken a firm stand on the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project, which is being opposed by all TN parties, including the BJP local unit, Ravi on Thursday said “he is pro-India” and that the Mekedatu issue should be looked at pragmatically and not emotionally.

He said it is not correct to politicise the inter-state issue and added that there is no restriction on Karnataka and Tamil Nadu using their share of water. “I will make the same statement in Tamil Nadu too,” Ravi said, while stressing that states should work as per the court directives.

While Ravi was trying to tread cautiously, given his dual role, the Opposition slammed him for not taking a firm stand in support of Karnataka. It may be noted that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has repeatedly stated that the state is confident of taking up the Mekedatu project and that he is not concerned about protests in Tamil Nadu. 

TN can’t stop Mekedatu project, says Siddaramaiah

Ravi ’s remarks drew sharp criticism from opposition Congress and JDS leaders. “Are we pro Pakistan or pro-China? We are also Indians. We are Kannadigas first and it is our duty to raise our voice for Kannadigas if there is any injustice.

Ravi should remember this,’’ said former CM and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy. Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah too slammed Ravi and termed him as “not pro-Kannadiga.” “Mekedatu dam is our right and the Tamil Nadu government does not have any right to stop it,” he said.

