STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Each Covid patient infected 12 others, shows serosurvey in Karnataka

High infection rate in 10 districts of Karnataka, fatality rate worrisome in 8 districts
 

Published: 13th August 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For every RT-PCR confirmed Covid-positive patient, there were 12 infected individuals with detectable IgG (antibody) levels in Karnataka.

This is called the Case to Infection Ratio (CIR) and was revealed in the second serosurvey results. 

The CIR is high in Belagavi (1:39), Kolar (1:35), Chamarajanagar (1:35), Mandya (1:30), Kodagu (1:25), Bagalkot 1:24, Vijayapura (1:23), Ramanagara (1:22), Mysuru (1:21) and Chitradurga (1:20). 

On the other hand, the Infection Fatality Rate (percentage of fatalities out of total positives) was estimated at 0.11%, and is high in Dharwad (0.50%), Bengaluru Urban (0.34%), Haveri (0.29%, BBMP RR Nagar (0.28%), Hassan (0.28%), BBMP West (0.22%), BBMP East (0.21%) and Bidar (0.20%).

The authors of the study told TNIE that in anticipation of the third wave, districts with high CIR and low IFR should consider re-evaluating their testing strategies and death reporting.

Vaccination coverage should be stepped up, as is being done.

A third serosurvey is being planned and will provide valuable information for vaccination prioritisation, and revision of testing strategy.

“Dharwad has the highest IFR. This is most likely due to travel from neighbouring units to avail of critical or tertiary healthcare facilities. Further research should explore this hypothesis,” they said.

“Factors for high CIR in some districts can be attributed to virus mutants, population density ratio, laxity in Covid appropriate behaviour among people in interior locations, and living in larger families,” said Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD and Consultant, Pulmonology, Lung Transplant Physician, Manipal Hospitals, while advocating a uniform metric to measure infectivity.

As for high IFR in some districts, we need to know how many patients were diabetic, how many presented late, if they underwent cytokine storm before reaching hospital, etc, Dr Mysore said. 

The serosurvey found seroprevalence was more among males (15.4%) than females (12%), high among the elderly than those aged below 30, higher among  rural population (15.4%) than urban dwellers (14%). 

STUDY SAMPLES

Study sampled three population groups: low, moderate and high-risk groups 

Low-risk group comprised pregnant women presenting for regular check-up at ante-natal care clinic, attenders of patients coming to outpatient department in healthcare facilities 

Moderate-risk group comprised people with high contact in the community -- bus conductors, vegetable vendors, healthcare workers, pourakarmikas, individuals in congregate settings (such as markets, malls, retail stores, bus stops, railway stations, hotel staff) 

High-risk group comprised the elderly, persons with comorbid conditions

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid patient serosurvey COVID 19 Karnataka
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp