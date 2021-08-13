STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Job aspirants accuse KSOU of flouting UGC norms

The job aspirants accused the varsity of not just flouting norms but alleged that there would be possible nepotism in the recruitment of assistant professor (public administration) posts.

Published: 13th August 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, unemployment, vacancy

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), which faced backlash from several job aspirants for inviting application for the recruitment of assistant professors (temporary) in a hurry, without giving it a wide publicity, is  now facing the wrath of job aspirants, especially those with political science degrees, for not considering them for the interview held for public administration subject in the city on Thursday.

Over 20 job aspirants, who have their masters in political science and a PhD degree, had come to the varsity to attend the interview for recruitment of assistant professor post for public administration subject. However, it is alleged that the varsity denied entry to them stating that only those who have masters in public administration are considered for the post and not those with a political science degree.

This irked several job aspirants who accused the KSOU varsity of flouting UGC guidelines and norms, and said that when all other varsity consider subjects of political science and public administration interchangeable for the purpose of appointment of assistant professor, why was the KSOU denying interview for them.

The job aspirants accused the varsity of not just flouting norms but alleged that there would be possible nepotism in the recruitment of assistant professor (public administration) posts. The aspirants later submitted a memorandum to the KSOU Vice-chancellor and Registrar demanding that the varsity consider them for the interview. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSOU
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp