Job aspirants accuse KSOU of flouting UGC norms

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), which faced backlash from several job aspirants for inviting application for the recruitment of assistant professors (temporary) in a hurry, without giving it a wide publicity, is now facing the wrath of job aspirants, especially those with political science degrees, for not considering them for the interview held for public administration subject in the city on Thursday.

Over 20 job aspirants, who have their masters in political science and a PhD degree, had come to the varsity to attend the interview for recruitment of assistant professor post for public administration subject. However, it is alleged that the varsity denied entry to them stating that only those who have masters in public administration are considered for the post and not those with a political science degree.

This irked several job aspirants who accused the KSOU varsity of flouting UGC guidelines and norms, and said that when all other varsity consider subjects of political science and public administration interchangeable for the purpose of appointment of assistant professor, why was the KSOU denying interview for them.

The job aspirants accused the varsity of not just flouting norms but alleged that there would be possible nepotism in the recruitment of assistant professor (public administration) posts. The aspirants later submitted a memorandum to the KSOU Vice-chancellor and Registrar demanding that the varsity consider them for the interview.