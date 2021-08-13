Karnataka CM cancels Talapady checkpost visit following intelligence reports of protest by Kerala activists

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai cancelled his visit to Talapady check post, Karnataka's inter-state border with Kerala, following intelligence reports that activists may protest and create trouble.

CM Bommai was supposed to visit Thalapady checkpost on Friday morning as part of his two-day visit to the border districts to take stock of the Covid-19 situation. However, according to the intelligence report, many activists from Kerala belonging to various parties had planned to hold protests and also show black flags to the chief minister.

Sources from the police department told The New Indian Express that visiting the border areas would have added fuel to the fire and there was also paucity of time.