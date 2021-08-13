STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM cancels Talapady checkpost visit following intelligence reports of protest by Kerala activists

CM Bommai was supposed to visit Thalapady checkpost on Friday morning as part of his two-day visit to the border districts to take stock of the Covid-19 situation

Published: 13th August 2021 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai cancelled his visit to Talapady check post, Karnataka's inter-state border with Kerala, following intelligence reports that activists may protest and create trouble. 

CM Bommai was supposed to visit Thalapady checkpost on Friday morning as part of his two-day visit to the border districts to take stock of the Covid-19 situation. However, according to the intelligence report, many activists from Kerala belonging to various parties had planned to hold protests and also show black flags to the chief minister.

ALSO READ | They start and stop in Kerala, but at Karnataka’s mercy to travel

Sources from the police department told The New Indian Express that visiting the border areas would have added fuel to the fire and there was also paucity of time. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Kerala-Karnataka border Talapady check post
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp