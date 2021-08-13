STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keep it simple and spiritual: Karnataka govt order on festive season

The State government, too, is prohibiting religious, political, educational and entertainment gatherings in these months, till further orders.

Published: 13th August 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers collecting swab samples for Covid-19 test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has prohibited festival gatherings from August to October, to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The government order issued on Thursday stated that as per the direction given by the Union Health and Family Welfare department, festivals and religious gatherings for Muharram, Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesha Chaturthi, Durga Puja and other festivals are restricted. 

The State government, too, is prohibiting religious, political, educational and entertainment gatherings in these months, till further orders. The order stated that pujas and prayers are allowed in temples, masjids, churches and gurudwaras, but strict protocol is to be maintained, and restrictions followed.

However, melas and processions related to religious practices are prohibited. Directions have been given to the BBMP Chief Commissioner in Bengaluru and DCs in other districts to issue an order at their region. Organisers and people failing to follow the orders will face action.

BAN ON PROCESSIONS 

For immersion of idol during Ganesha festival 

Muharram 

Krishna Janmashtami  

Immersion of  Durga during Dasara 

