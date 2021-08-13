STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Quota stir: Panchamasalis warn of protest from Oct 1

 “The deadline ends on September 15. Bommai is aware of it,” he added.

Published: 13th August 2021 05:55 AM

File photo of members of the Panchamasali Lingayat community held a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, demanding reservation, on February 22 | FILE

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Lingayat-Panchamasali community has said that a fresh agitation will be launched in Bengaluru’s Freedom Park from October 1 if the government does not accord 2A category status to the community by September 15.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Jayamrutyunjaya Swami of Koodalasangama Panchamasali Peetha said the previous government headed by BS Yediyurappa had sought six months to decide on providing 2A reservation to the community with the then home minister and present Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai playing mediator.

“The deadline ends on September 15. Bommai is aware of it,” he added. With the Lok Sabha passing the Constitution 127th Amendment Bill to restore the states’ power to make their own list of OBCs, a major hurdle in granting 2A status to Panchamsali-Lingayats has been solved, he added.

“The State Government should consider Panchamasalis, Gowda Lingayats of Old Mysuru  and Deeksha Lingayats of Kalayana Karnataka for the 2A category status,” he urged. In order to hold a dialogue with the government, PWD Minister C C Patil, who also belongs to the Panchamsali sect, has been appointed as a mediator, the seer added.

Minister C C Patil said that the government was positive to the community’s demand and promised to arrange a meeting with the chief minister at the earliest.

