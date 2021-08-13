Scheduled Caste bodies fume at N Mahesh for joining BJP

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Expelled BSP MLA N Mahesh, who joined the BJP and pledged to bring Scheduled Castes into the saffron party’s fold, has come under fire from SC organisations. Anger is pouring in as hundreds of members of SC organisations and women’s forums took to the streets here on Thursday, demanding that Mahesh resign as MLA.

The protesters, carrying broomsticks, blocked the busy national highway for some time, raising slogans against Mahesh. They accused Mahesh, who once preached Ambedkarism and secular values, of ditching the backward communities. They said he joined the BJP for his political survival.

Corporator R P Nanjundaswamy accused Mahesh of insulting Dalit icons by joining the BJP. He said Mahesh managed to get elected as MLA on the BSP ticket by speaking against Manuwadi culture, and felt it was unfortunate that he had let down his voters of Kollegal constituency by taking a self-centric decision.

The protesters urged Mahesh to be courageous and resign from the assembly and contest on a BJP ticket from Kollegal. Progressive Organisation Forum president C M Krishnamurthy alleged that Mahesh has spoiled the careers of hundreds of youths who gave up studies and turned full-time workers for the Bahujan Samaj Party. He said they will start an indefinite stir against opportunistic politics till Mahesh resigns.

