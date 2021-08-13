STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah asks Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to follow Tamil Nadu, cut prices of both petrol and diesel

Siddaramaiah had asked Bommai to clarify his government's stand with respect to the Mekedatu project, accusing the BJP of speaking on contradicting lines.

Published: 13th August 2021 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 10:42 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Following neighbouring Tamil Nadu government's move to cut tax on petrol by Rs three per litre, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to cut the price of both petrol and diesel in the state.

"Tamil Nadu has cut the petrol price by Rs 3 helping lakhs of common man. I urge CM of Karnataka Shri Basavaraj Bommai to follow the same and cut the price of both Petrol and Diesel in Karnataka," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, presenting his maiden budget to the Assembly on Friday said the government has decided to cut tax on petrol by Rs three per litre.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah had asked Bommai to clarify his government's stand with respect to the Mekedatu project, accusing the BJP of speaking on contradicting lines.

"Tamil Nadu BJP is opposing Mekedatu and C T Ravi (Karnataka BJP MLA and party's national General Secretary incharge of Tamil Nadu) is supporting them. Why this contradiction?" the Congress leader asked in a tweet.

Further stating that Congress will never compromise or politicize on land, water and language issues, Siddaramaiah said, "We are firm on our decision irrespective of whether we are in power or not. The CM of Karnataka should take opposition parties into confidence and ask his party members to support Karnataka."

Mekedatu is a multipurpose (drinking and power) project, which involves building a balancing reservoir, near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district.

Tamil Nadu is against the project and is of the opinion that it is against its interest.

The project once completed is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 TMC) and also can generate 400 MW power, and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 9,000 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai Siddaramaiah petrol price
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp