Solve border row, Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar tells PM Modi, seeks intervention

BELAGAVI: A case filed by Maharashtra government before the Supreme Court demanding the merger of several border areas of Karnataka with Maharashtra state notwithstanding, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to resolve the vexed boundary dispute between the two states.

Pawar has appealed to Modi to initiate measures to resolve the dispute. His letter comes close on the heels of 11,000 postcards posted to PM by Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) demanding a lasting solution to border row. “‘The Marathi areas’ of Karnataka are not merged with Maharashtra even 65 years after the reorganisation of states. Belagavi, Nipani, Karwar, Bidar, Bhalki should be merged with Maharashtra.’’ Pawar’s letter states.