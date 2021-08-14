Karnataka: Guard of Honour for CM, other eminent persons only in govt office premises

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state police chief on Saturday issued a directive to all police units in Karnataka to stop giving Guard of Honour to eminent persons, including the chief minister, in public places.

The circular which was issued on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's directions stated that giving Guard of Honour is a very old practice and despite instructions, it continues to be given to eminent individuals at airports, railway stations, hotels and guest houses.

"It has to be stopped as it causes inconvenience to people," stated the circular issued by DG&IGP Praveen Sood.

From now on, the Guard of Honour will be given to the CM and other eminent persons only on the premises of government offices. It will be accorded while receiving them and only once a day. The circular, however, makes it clear that this will not apply to the Governor, Supreme Court and High Court judges' visits.

On Thursday, after receiving a Guard of Honour at Mangalore International Airport, Bommai had said that the police need not give the Guard of Honour during his arrival, be it in airports, railway stations or other public places, as it causes inconvenience to others.