Karnataka to train sportspersons for Paris Olympics, says minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is planning to train at least 100 sportspersons so that they qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, said Sports Minister K C Narayana Gowda on Friday.

“We have already identified 35 sportspersons and Rs 5 lakh each will be allocated for their training,” he told reporters and also invited suggestions from the public. On reservation for sportspersons, Gowda said there is a two percent quota for them in the police, which will be extended to other departments.

Karnataka is hosting the second edition of Khelo India university-level games at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru from March 5, the minister said adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to inaugurate the 12-day event. He also said a Sports Science Centre has been established at Kanteerava Stadium and another one will be set up in Mandya.

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, five women from Karnataka -- Pushpa from Madikeri, Aiyshwarya and Dhanalakshmi from Shivamogga, Asha from Bengaluru and Bindhu from Mysuru -- will take part in the ‘Mountain to Ocean’ expedition. The team will climb Kolahoi Peak in Kashmir, and the cycle to Karwar and then take kayak from Karwar to Mangaluru, all in 45 days.