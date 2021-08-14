STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More lawyers opt for e-filing of cases

High Court has taken initiative to get staffers and Bar members trained in the process

Published: 14th August 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 809 petitions in the Karnataka High Court and 7,424 in the district courts were filed through e-filing facility, which was made available to advocates and litigants early last year. 
The Registry placed a statement before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice NS Sanjay Gowda, in response to the directions issued by the court in connection with Public Interest Litigation filed by Dilraj Rohit Sequeira and others. 

According to a statement filed by NG Dinesh, Registrar (Computers), the High Court has taken the initiative to get staffers and Bar members of different districts trained in the process of e-filing cases. 
It may be recalled that the e-filing facility was enabled in the Commercial Court at Ballari from January 20, 2020; City Civil Courts in Bengaluru from July 17, 2020; and at the High Court from July 21, 2020. 

During this time, 317 advocates and 455 litigants (parties-in-persons who filed petitions on their own) made use of the e-filing facility at the High Court, and 1,991 advocates and 574 litigants filed the petitions through e-filing portal, as on July 13, 2021. 

It was also stated that e-Seva Kendras have been established at the City Civil Courts Complex, Bengaluru Urban; and Commercial Courts, Bengaluru City and Bengaluru Rural District. Also, such centres are already functional at the Dharwad and Kalaburagi benches of the High Court.

