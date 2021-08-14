Yatnal backs Anand Singh’s demand for ‘better’ post

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Friday lent weight to Ecology, Environment and Tourism Minister Anand Singh’s demand for a different portfolio saying that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should fulfill the latter’s demand and treat him better.

Speaking to reporters here, Yatnal, a vocal critic of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, backed Singh saying that there was nothing wrong in allocating a “better portfolio to him as he is honest and performed well as a minister in the previous Cabinet.”

“When Singh was Forests minister, he solved the decade-old problem of tribals residing in forest areas by legalising their properties. He worked sincerely,” he noted. Yatnal said that Singh played a vital role in bringing the BJP back to power in the state in 2019.

“He was the first MLA to resign from the Congress-JDS coalition and join the BJP. He was the only legislator among the 17 MLAs who didn’t migrate to BJP for money. Considering his sacrifice, the CM should give him a bigger portfolio,” he said. Commenting on the dissent expressed by Hassan MLA Preetham J Gowda, Yatnal said, “He (Preetham) won the elections from the JDS-dominated region. However, I have no objection to Bommai paying a courtesy call to JDS supremo Deve Gowda,” he said.