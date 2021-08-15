STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ankola proud of its role in Salt Satyagraha

April 13, 1930. A huge gathering of protesters, led by Congress leader MP Nadkarni, marched to the seashore near Ankola.

Published: 15th August 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Pujegere, 1.5km from Ankola, was selected as the venue for the Ankola Salt Satyagraha

By Subhash Chandra NS
Express News Service

ANKOLA: April 13, 1930. A huge gathering of protesters, led by Congress leader MP Nadkarni, marched to the seashore near Ankola. They filled pots with seawater and salty sand, and brought them back to Ankola.

They set up a makeshift oven with three stones, and heated the water until it became rock salt. The first bag of salt was auctioned, and Honnappa Devi Naik, a local, bought it for Rs 30.  This was how the ‘Salt Satyagraha’ unfolded in Karnataka, later snowballing into the biggest freedom movement in the South. 

The Dandi March of March 1930 by Mahatma Gandhi motivated leaders to go into a huddle in Hubballi to achieve a similar feat here. Congressmen from Ankola, all belonging to the Nadavar community, had neither a great educational background nor monetary support. They insisted that the Satyagraha should be held in their coastal village. The Salt Satyagraha was decided much earlier when Congress leader Hanumantha Rao Koujalgi reported that Ankola was the most suitable place for Satyagraha in 1929.

 Local leaders chose Pujegere, 1.5km from Ankola, as the venue. The movement was scheduled for April 13, the anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre. “It was not just limited to Salt Satyagraha, but also extended to ‘No tax policy’. The credit goes to Congress leaders like Hammanna Govind Nayak Vandige, Bommayya Raku Gaonkar Basgod, Veeranna Bommayya Nayak Kangil and Basgod Rama Naik from Ankola,” said Shantaram Nayak Hichkada, kin of one of the freedom fighters and author.

Other leaders who participated were Dr Hardekar, KA Venkataramaiah, MC Mathanda, Gudgeppa Halikeri, Tekur Subramanya (first Lok Sabha member from Ballari) and KT Bashyam. They were accommodated in a building owned by a trader, Ramakrishna Bhat. But the building was sealed by the police on April 11, and a few leaders were arrested.

“Shyam Rao Shenvi ensured there was an alternative shelter for protest, which was a pandal meant for the marriage of his niece,” said Shantaram Nayak.

When Hardekar, who was to arrive at 3 pm for the event, could not reach on time, Nadkarni and others took over and ensured it was a success.

“The first day of the Satyagraha shook the British . A Customs officer, Steel, was heard telling police officer Collins that no government can stay if people revolt in such a manner,” said historian Shamsunder Gouda. 

This was followed by ‘Jungle Satyagraha’. “The farmers were prevented from taking wood for from the forest. People entered the forests at Baleguli, and when police stopped them, they sat in a peaceful protest until the officers yielded,” said Nayak.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salt Satyagraha Ankola Independence Day
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp