Ankola proud of its role in Salt Satyagraha

Subhash Chandra NS

Express News Service

ANKOLA: April 13, 1930. A huge gathering of protesters, led by Congress leader MP Nadkarni, marched to the seashore near Ankola. They filled pots with seawater and salty sand, and brought them back to Ankola.

They set up a makeshift oven with three stones, and heated the water until it became rock salt. The first bag of salt was auctioned, and Honnappa Devi Naik, a local, bought it for Rs 30. This was how the ‘Salt Satyagraha’ unfolded in Karnataka, later snowballing into the biggest freedom movement in the South.

The Dandi March of March 1930 by Mahatma Gandhi motivated leaders to go into a huddle in Hubballi to achieve a similar feat here. Congressmen from Ankola, all belonging to the Nadavar community, had neither a great educational background nor monetary support. They insisted that the Satyagraha should be held in their coastal village. The Salt Satyagraha was decided much earlier when Congress leader Hanumantha Rao Koujalgi reported that Ankola was the most suitable place for Satyagraha in 1929.

Local leaders chose Pujegere, 1.5km from Ankola, as the venue. The movement was scheduled for April 13, the anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre. “It was not just limited to Salt Satyagraha, but also extended to ‘No tax policy’. The credit goes to Congress leaders like Hammanna Govind Nayak Vandige, Bommayya Raku Gaonkar Basgod, Veeranna Bommayya Nayak Kangil and Basgod Rama Naik from Ankola,” said Shantaram Nayak Hichkada, kin of one of the freedom fighters and author.

Other leaders who participated were Dr Hardekar, KA Venkataramaiah, MC Mathanda, Gudgeppa Halikeri, Tekur Subramanya (first Lok Sabha member from Ballari) and KT Bashyam. They were accommodated in a building owned by a trader, Ramakrishna Bhat. But the building was sealed by the police on April 11, and a few leaders were arrested.

“Shyam Rao Shenvi ensured there was an alternative shelter for protest, which was a pandal meant for the marriage of his niece,” said Shantaram Nayak.

When Hardekar, who was to arrive at 3 pm for the event, could not reach on time, Nadkarni and others took over and ensured it was a success.

“The first day of the Satyagraha shook the British . A Customs officer, Steel, was heard telling police officer Collins that no government can stay if people revolt in such a manner,” said historian Shamsunder Gouda.

This was followed by ‘Jungle Satyagraha’. “The farmers were prevented from taking wood for from the forest. People entered the forests at Baleguli, and when police stopped them, they sat in a peaceful protest until the officers yielded,” said Nayak.