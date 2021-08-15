STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Garlands that cemented Satyagraha Soudha

The State Government, headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, recently issued an order banning garlands and bouquets at all government programmes.

Published: 15th August 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Satyagraha Soudha was constructed to commemorate the Shivapura Dhwaja Satyagraha of 1938 | SHRIRAM BN

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

SHIVAPURA: The State Government, headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, recently issued an order banning garlands and bouquets at all government programmes. But, in the 1970s, garlands helped in sourcing funds for the construction of the Satyagraha Soudha in Shivapura.

For a layman, Shivapura, located 5 km north of Maddur, might look like any other village. But a history buff will tell you that this sleepy village, located adjacent to the busy Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, is home to an inspiring monument of India’s freedom struggle -- the Satyagraha Soudha, built to commemorate the Shivapura Dhwaja (flag) Satyagraha of 1938.

One of the participants in the satyagraha was Kengal Hanumanthaiah, who was 30 years old then. Hanumanthaiah went on to become the chief minister of Mysore State between 1952 and 1956. He was also instrumental in building the other soudha -- Vidhana Soudha -- the seat of Karnataka’s legislature.

In the early 1970s, Hanumanthaiah, by now a Member of Parliament, was travelling to Mysuru from Bengaluru, and as he was crossing Shivapura, he came up with the idea of constructing a memorial to commemorate the satyagraha.

Former Maddur council president BR Srinivasa Murthy (83), who was heading the Satyagraha Soudha Committee, told The New Sunday Express that a Mumbai-based architect quoted Rs 80 lakh to construct the soudha. Hanumanthaiah, however, deployed a local architect, who quoted just Rs 13.5 lakh -- still a huge sum then.

Satyagraha Soudha is under the care of the local municipality and the Public
Works Department. It is opened to the public once a year on August 15.

The then Devaraj Urs government sanctioned Rs 5 lakh towards the construction of the monument, and the local civic body gave another Rs 5 lakh. However, there was still a fund crunch.

At the foundation-laying ceremony of the soudha, T Narasipur MLA Kariyappa, who was welcoming the dignitaries, got up to garland Hanumanthaiah. The latter, however, refused to accept the garland, and in a split second said, “I am going to auction this garland!”

“Kariyappa, who owned the famous T Narasipura Transport Service, won the auction and paid Rs 1,001 for the garland… and this money went towards the construction of the monument,” recalls Murthy.

Hanumanthaiah took a pledge of not accepting any garlands till the Shivapura soudha work was complete. “Wherever he went, people would welcome him with garlands -- made of flowers, pearls, sandalwood etc…. He would auction them and the money collected would go to the Shivapura Dwaja Smaraka Trust. In four years, the trust collected Rs 5 lakh and the monument was inaugurated in 1979,” he added.

Once an inspiring monument, the soudha has now become a picture of sheer neglect. Hanumanthaiah wanted to turn the structure into a meaningful place by displaying pictures of freedom fighters to educate the future generations on the struggle for Independence and also wanted to set up a library. “But nothing has been done,” rues Murthy.

The monument is under the care of the local municipality and the Public Works Department. It is opened to the public once a year -- on August 15. A visitor entering the structure will find no evidence of the satyagraha except for a few portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Hanumanthaiah and Thirumale Gowda, who donated the land on which the monument stands.

Outside the monument, one can find an open drain running through the garden maintained by the horticulture department. “Doors are missing… window panes are broken… no one from the government is doing anything to protect the structure,” rues a resident.

“Earlier, children used to be taken to the monument as part of school tours. But it stopped 10 years ago. The place has become a hub for anti-social activities. The State should take steps to restore the lost glory of the soudha,” says Shivakumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyagraha Soudha
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp