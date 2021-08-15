STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt must get serious on climate change: BK Chandrashekar

There are excellent bureaucrats, but the government lacks the will to draw up plans and projects which are climate-friendly.

Published: 15th August 2021 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Climate change, Technology

Image used for representationtation. (Photo | AP)tation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There are excellent bureaucrats, but the government lacks the will to draw up plans and projects which are climate-friendly. It is tragic that the Central Government has allocated just Rs 20 lakh to Karnataka to mitigate climate change, said Prof BK Chandrashekar, president, Bangalore Climate Change Initiative - Karnataka. 

Speaking to TNSE on the sidelines of a discussion on the recently released IPCC report on climate change, he said on Saturday that every politician should sign a declaration that he would not touch forests, Western Ghats and coastal regions. 

In 2013-14, too, an IPCC report pointed to severe floods, droughts and other climate-related events. But the government paid little attention to it, he said. Dr KN Ravindranath from IISc, who co-authored the IPCC report, said  in the Paris agreement it was said that the temperature could rise by 1.5 degree Celsius by 2040-50. But now, it could happen by 2030.  There is already a 1.1 degree Celsius rise in temperature, and you can see the damage caused because of this. Many places have experienced severe flooding, while others have been wracked by drought, he added. 

“To mitigate the environmental impact at the local level, the government should start drawing up projects immediately keeping climate change in mind. Everyone must reduce green house gas emissions and look at solar and wind energy,” he said. Crop varieties should be developed that are drought and flood tolerant, while a contingency plan should be prepared, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
climate change BK Chandrashekar Karnataka
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp