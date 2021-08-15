Karnataka's Covid CFR shows decline over last week, barring in three districts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Karnataka’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in the past seven days has been 1.73 per cent, eight districts in the state recorded zero CFR, while three districts have more then 10 per cent CFR.

According to the state war room data, Bagalkot, Ballari, Bidar, Chikkamagaluru, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Yadgir have zero CFR, while Kodagu has a CFR of 0.59 per cent. Seven districts, including Bengaluru Urban, have a CFR of less than 2 per cent, while Kolar, Dharwad and Haveri have 11 per cent, 11.59 per cent and 12.50 per cent CFR each.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Saturday reported 1,632 new cases with 25 Covid deaths and 1,612 discharges. The total active cases in the state are 22,698. The positivity rate has fallen to 7.18 per cent, while in the beginning of August, the positivity rate was high at 7.49 per cent.

Bengaluru Urban reported 377 cases, while Dakshina Kannada reported the highest with 411 cases and Mysuru 112 cases. Bidar, Gadag and Yadgir reported zero cases.