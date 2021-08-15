They saw India gain freedom at the stroke of midnight hour

By Express News Service

The dawn of freedom on August 15, 1947, brought great joy to the people of India. TNSE speaks to old-timers who recall the day and the euphoric celebrations, and what it means to them

Dr M N Channabasappa (91), Director, Siddaganga Institute of Technology (SIT), Tumakuru

When India got Independence, I was studying in Class 4 at the Government Middle School at Kyathasandra. As a young boy, I got a sense of freedom as the elders were dancing merrily and a ‘jatha’ was also organised on that day. The head of the Siddaganga Mutt and ‘Walking God’ Sri Shivakumara Swamiji had got sweet ‘payasam’ prepared and served to us at the Mutt. Institutions were decorated with mango and plantain leaves on that day.

The slavery of working under the colonisers has gone, but the responsibilities of taking the nation forward on the path of progress was entrusted to us. More people got educated post Independence due to equal opportunities. I remember the visit of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, to Tumakuru. As a young boy, I was eager to see Nehru and Swamiji gave me 50 paisa to eat something while going to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

Krishna Kolhar Kulkarni (82), historian and research cholar, Vijayapura

Memories of the first Independence Day celebrations are still fresh and some of the most cherished moments of my life. I was seven years old when India got freedom from British colonial rule. I was living with my parents in Kolhar village, on the banks of the Krishna river, when I celebrated the first Independence Day. The entire village was celebrating by singing patriotic songs and distributing sweets. The memories are still fresh of wandering around the entire village with my friends, cheering and raising slogans about freedom. Many children had worn colourful costumes. As part of the celebrations, my teacher made me deliver an Independence Day speech. I remember one sentence from the speech, ‘Today, our country became free from the British.” Appreciating my speech, the village chief had given me Re 1, which was a silver coin. I will remember my first Independence Day celebration till my last breath.

Bacharaniyanda Appanna (87), Kodava historian

Rice, sugar, salt, transport, clothing – everything was under the control of the British. As a 13-year-old boy then, Independence to us meant being free from this control. I remember the grand procession that left from Madikeri to celebrate the day, even as I took part in it at Karugunda village in Kodagu.

GT Raghavendra (80), litterateur, KODAGU

There were loud echoes of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ reverberating across Madikeri town. Massive crowds had gathered across the town and a function was hosted at Madikeri Gokhale Hall. A photo of Gopal Krishna Gokhale was placed, and many dignitaries spoke on Independence. After several speeches, we were given delicacies which we filled our pockets with, and celebrated the day shouting slogans with pride and happiness. I feel that Independence Day celebrations today do not hold any meaning. Many youngsters look upon it as just a holiday. Celebrations seem meaningless as not everyone is aware of the Independence Day struggle or read about it. Students are forced to celebrate the day.

H M Shivanna (85), freedom fighter, Hassan

I am proud of Independence Day, which is an important national festival. Unfortunately, people, especially the youth, lack interest in celebrating national festivals. I remember waking up at 5am on August 15, 1947, to pay tribute for a few minutes to those who fought for Independence and the welfare and development of the country. I was passionate about wearing the traditional Nehru shirt, kurta and white cap, all khadi clothes, on Independence Day. I remember the police personnel maintaining discipline and senior officials of the district administration and students of different colleges during the march past, it was fantastic. The place where the national flag was hoisted was decorated with traditional mango leaves, banana stalks and flowers. Rangoli was also drawn in front of the pole installed to hoist the flag. Many people brought sweets and distributed them among schoolchildren. There were no entertainment events by students or organisations. Only patriotic songs were played after the National Anthem. We could not have enjoyed freedom if freedom fighters didn’t lay down their lives for Independence.

Dundappa A Muddannavar (87), native of Agasagi village, at present staying in Sadashiv Nagar, Belagavi

I was 12 years old when India won Independence from Britishers. Though there was no grandeur, all were in great joy and happiness over getting Independence. We were staying in the village and celebrations took over Belagavi. My elder brother had taken me to Belagavi to see and celebrate Independence Day. The merchants of Ganpat Galli were celebrating Independence by decorating their buildings with flowers and whatever they got. We also visited the railway station to witness the celebration. But, after returning to the village, I saw that villagers were not aware of how to hoist the Indian flag. They hoisted the flag by tying it to a bamboo stalk. My brother and I then corrected the flag. There is a lot of difference between the celebrations during the first years of Independence and now. Independence was a matter of great joy and happiness for people then, and they celebrated together without any differences. People discussed how Mahatma Gandhi made powerful British rulers leave India without war or violence. But now, people have become egoistic and are divided along political lines. There is no essence of that celebration I witnessed in the earlier days.

Ajit G Majukar (82), Ex-serviceman (Indian Air Force), Runner-up Mr India Bodybuilder

It was an Independence Day celebration which I attended during my childhood which prompted me to join the Indian defence services. During the Independence Day celebration, several youths and kids were on the streets, singing patriotic songs. These moments carried a lot of patriotic feeling during my childhood.

Paris B Budavi (91), retired Headmaster of Government Kannada School, Belagavi

As a boy, I have seen the days before and after Independence. I cannot express the happiness and pride in attending Independence Day celebrations during my childhood. It was a patriotic feeling. The moments were unforgettable. And the feelings of those celebrations continue in me on Independence Day. When I was headmaster of the school, I did not ask any student to attend Independence Day celebrations. They attended on their own. It was their patriotic feeling which encouraged them to do so.

