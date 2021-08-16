STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

2016 Mysuru court blast: Plea of three accused rejected by special NIA court

“In this case, the offence involved is planting a bomb in a toilet of the court premises and some witnesses have sustained injuries.

Published: 16th August 2021 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational image. (File Photo)

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The special court for the trial of NIA cases has rejected the application pleading guilty and seeking leniency while awarding sentence, by three accused, including the founder of Base Movement, a homegrown terror outfit, who had carried out a blast in Mysuru court in 2016.

Nainar Abbas Ali alias Library Abbas, M Samsun Karim Raja alias Abdul Karim, and Dawwod Sulaiman, all three hailing from Madurai in Tamil Nadu, were arrested in connection with an IED blast on the premises of Mysuru court on August 1, 2016. 

The accused had moved a petition last year submitting that they are in custody for the last three years, were remorseful for the act alleged, and wanted to return to the mainstream and be productive for the nation.  

The special court judge Kasanappa Naik rejected the application on Friday stating that the court shall not permit the accused to plead guilty when a serious offence is involved, "In this case, the offence involved is planting a bomb in a toilet of the court premises and some witnesses have sustained injuries. Moreover, the averments of the application filed by the accused show that their plea of guilty is unqualified as they are expecting the court to take lenient view while awarding sentence."

Investigations had revealed that the blast at Mysuru court was carried out to avenge the hanging of Yakub Memon. Ali, who had allegedly worked for Al Muthaqueem Force (AMF), a terrorist outfit, had allegedly formed 'Base Movement' to send threat and warning messages to the government and its departments, particularly the Department of Prison.

Ali had recruited Sulaiman, who was an engineering student, and Samsun Karim Raja, Mohammed Ayub, and Shamsuddin Kuruva, and conspired to carry out blasts at different Court Complexes in Southern India. 

This was in retaliation to the arrest of Muslims in cases related to attack on BJP leader LK Advani and other important cases pertaining to national security, to oppose former French President Francois Hollande’s visit to India on a Republic Day, and to oppose the publishing of a cartoon by Charlie Hebdo in a Tamil newspaper.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA Base Movement Mysuru court blast 2016 Mysuru blast
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp