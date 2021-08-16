BJP central leaders step in to talk to sulking Karnataka ministers

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP central leadership has stepped in to rein in growing disgruntlement among ministers who are unhappy with portfolios allocated and those who failed to make it to the cabinet.

"Only two or three persons who were not satisfied spoke to the media. I have already spoken to Anand Singh and he is satisfied. MTB Nagaraj also said something. We are talking to everyone and telling them that 2023 is our target as we have to bring the party back to power," BJP National General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh told The New Indian Express from New Delhi.

Sending out a clear message that the party high command does not approve of State leaders publicly expressing displeasure, Singh said irrespective of portfolios allotted, all of them have to start working for the party, keeping the 2023 Assembly elections in mind, apart from carrying out their responsibilities as ministers.

"Instead of asking for grants for works, MLAs should work on the field to ensure that government schemes are popularised and reached the people," he said, responding to legislators expressing displeasure over not getting grants.

Singh, who is visiting Karnataka over the next few days, said ministers have been asked to reserve one day in a week to meet MLAs and party functionaries. In fact, such a decision was also taken weeks before the party decided to change the chief minister. Singh, however, said they will follow it strictly now.

He rejected the opposition charge that from the selection of chief minister to cabinet expansion to portfolio allocation, everything was decided by party central leaders. "It is wrong. Ministry expansion and portfolios were decided by the chief minister. It was his prerogative. They take guidance from the central leadership," he said.

Yediyurappa's role

On former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's role in strengthening the party and preparing for the 2023 polls, Singh said, "Yediyurappa is the tallest leader in Karnataka. He covered every corner of the State a number of times. He knows the mood and sentiments of the people and people like him, too. He has to decide on his role. But definitely, we will take him (on board). The party will get the benefit of his experience and guidance."