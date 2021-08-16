Didn't ask for berth in letter to Karnataka chief minister: Krishnaraja MLA SA Ramadas

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Days after handing over a sealed cover to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at his residence in Bengaluru, Krishnaraja MLA SA Ramadas on Sunday said he has not mentioned anything about him missing the cabinet berth or requested for a ministerial post.

Ramadas said, "I handed over a six-page letter to the CM, giving detailed suggestions that are in the interest of the State and party. I have not mentioned any word about minister's post." Seemingly upset Ramadas had skipped a chief minister's event in Mysuru recently. But on Sunday, he was present at district minister ST Somashekhar’s programme and shared the dais.

On the senior MLA missing the cabinet berth, Somashekhar said he will work under the guidance and suggestions of Ramadas. On Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah's remarks that Bommai will not complete his term, Somashekhar said, "Siddaramaiah’s calculations have gone wrong and that is the reason he is giving such statements. Bommai will complete the full term in office and ensure a stable government."