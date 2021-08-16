STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Erecting Independence Day flag post, class X boy electrocuted in Karnataka

Electricity surged through the pole and all three collapsed. Chandan was rushed to Sridevi Medical College Hospital where he died later.  

Published: 16th August 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Electrocution, electric shock

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  In a heart-wrenching incident, a teenager was electrocuted and two others sustained burns when they came in contact with a live 11 KV wire while erecting a flag post to celebrate Independence Day at Karikere, near here, on Sunday.

Chandan (16) was studying in Class 10 at Chikkatutulukere. He was helping the primary school with the arrangements for the 75th Independence Day along with his friends when the accident occurred. His friends Shashank and Pawan sustained burn injuries.

When the man who was assigned to erect the flag post did not turn up, the trio took up the task. When they lifted the pole, it touched the 11 KV line running on top of the school premises. Electricity surged through the pole and all three collapsed. Chandan was rushed to Sridevi Medical College Hospital where he died later.  

Action will be taken after DC's report: Minister BC Nagesh

Shashank and Pawan, who are being treated, are out of danger. Chandan was the only son of farmer Shivakumar, who was inconsolable. Deputy Director of Public Instruction C Nanjaiah blamed Bescom for the accident as the power line goes over the school premises.

Though several requests have been made to shift the line, the power supply company officials has not responded, he added. DySP Srinivas and Bescom officials visited the spot. Kora police registered a case and took up the investigation.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh told The New Indian Express that action will be taken once Deputy Commissioner YS Patil files a report. Despite the incident, the school authorities hoisted the National Flag as residents suggested it.

