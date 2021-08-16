STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'No one can stop Mekedatu project', says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

In his maiden Independence Day speech as Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai reiterated his government's stand on the balancing reservoir project.

Published: 16th August 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pledging that he will not compromise when it comes to matters of Karnataka's border, language, land, water and its people, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Mekedatu project will be implemented. 

In his maiden Independence Day speech as Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai reiterated his government's stand on the balancing reservoir project and insisted that all irrigation and drinking water projects, like Upper Krishna and Yettinahole, are his priorities. 

State ready for SC battle

"We will implement the Mekedatu project despite opposition from neighbouring states. Our government will not back off from this project, which is necessary for drinking water and power generation," Bommai said. Maintaining that all necessary clearances will be obtained, he said the State is ready for a legal battle in the Supreme Court as well.

His statement on Mekedatu comes at a time when the issue has turned into a bone of contention not just between governments of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka but also BJP leaders of both States.

BJP National General Secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu CT Ravi, who is an MLA from Chikkamagaluru, had recently come under severe criticism by pro-Kannada organisations for not taking a clear stand in favour of Karnataka.

Union Minister for Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told Parliament recently that Karnataka’s detailed project report for Mekedatu cannot be taken up for further consideration until all riparian states agree to it.

"We are capable of protecting Kannada, Kannadiga and the pride of Karnataka. There will be no compromise on matters concerning border, language, land and water of the State. We are committed to having cordial relationships with neighbouring states under the federal system based on the aspirations of the Constitution," Bommai said.

