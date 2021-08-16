Stung by criticism, HD Revanna not to invite Karnataka CM, ministers to his residence

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Expressing unhappiness over the criticism of the recent meeting between Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda, former minister HD Revanna said on Monday that he will not invite the CM or ministers of the BJP government to his residence for lunch or breakfast in future.

Addressing a press conference here, Revanna who is also the son of Deve Gowda wondered what was wrong in a courtesy visit of CM Bommai to the residence of a senior politician and former Prime Minister. He said that unfortunately a section of political leaders politicised the matter for political gains. Leaders in the JDS never invite or visit ministers of a ruling party for personal gains, he insisted.

Revanna said that the critics wouldn't have made such comments on the CM's visit if they believed in democracy and the Constitution. He also appealed to BJP leaders including ministers and MLAs not to visit Opposition leaders to avoid controversies in future.

Urban body elections

Taking the state election commission to task for delaying the elections for rural bodies including zilla panchayats, Revanna said that the poll body shouldn’t snatch the constitutional powers of elected representatives.

DC meeting

Revanna urged the deputy commissioner R Girish to hold a meeting of MLAs to discuss the strategies to combat the potential third wave of COVID-19 in Hassan district.