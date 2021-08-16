Uttara Kannada district administration seeks IISc-Bengaluru help to open Anshi Ghat

By Express News Service

KARWAR: The Uttara Kannada district administration is seeking the help of experts from the Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru, to find ways to open Anshi Ghat, which is blocked owing to massive landslides.

As Uttara Kannada continues to be cut off from direct connectivity with Dharwad and Belagavi, the district administration is depending on expert help to reopen the ghat and make it motorable again. "The natural calamity has dealt a severe blow to the district. Almost all bridges, roads and ghats have been affected," said District In-charge Minister Shivaram Hebbar.

"With the exception of Arbail Ghat, no other ghats are deemed safe at the moment. Anshi Ghat, which connects Joida with Karwar, is blocked. We aren’t certain when it would reopen," the minister added.

He said that a team of experts from IISc will be arriving in Uttara Kannada to study the situation. "Once they arrive, we will send an estimate and get a plan approved," he said. Mentioning about the affected areas and the flood situation in Kadra and other places, Hebbar said that Power Minister K Sunil Kumar will be visiting the district to assess the damage caused by floods.