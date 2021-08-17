As turncoats weigh their options, Gopalaiah says not quitting BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recently concluded cabinet formation and portfolio allocation have left a chunk of BJP leaders miffed. Many disgruntled leaders are from among the 17 turncoats who quit the Congress-JDS coalition in 2019 and joined BJP.

While party circles are abuzz with what lies ahead for the ‘newcomers’, they have been weighing their options and holding hush-hush meetings among themselves and with leaders of other parties. While his cabinet colleague Anand Singh, who too had jumped ship to BJP, contemplated resignation, Excise Minister K Gopalaiah on Monday brushed aside speculation of his exit from BJP when the next Assembly elections get nearer.

“I quit the JDS and joined BJP and the party has made me a minister. The party and leadership have kept their word. I will stay in BJP and ensure the party comes back to power with a majority in the next election. I have joined a national party. I will be with BJP as long as I am here,” Gopalaiah told reporters when asked about his alleged meetings with KPCC president DK Shivakumar. He denied meeting any party leader with the intention of quitting BJP. He even appealed to Anand Singh to hold talks with the BJP leadership and find a solution.

Ever since the change of guard in Karnataka, a fresh evaluation of newcomers has been happening, BJP sources said. In the party’s internal assessment, people like Dr K Sudhakar, ST Somashekhar, Shivaram Hebbar, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli are keen on continuing with BJP. Others like Muniratna, Byrathi Basavaraj, Narayana Gowda, Gopalaiah, BC Patil, MTB Nagaraj and Srimanth Patil are said to be on the fence.