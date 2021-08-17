STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

As turncoats weigh their options, Gopalaiah says not quitting BJP

While party circles are abuzz with what lies ahead for the ‘newcomers’, they have been weighing their options and holding hush-hush meetings among themselves and with leaders of other parties.

Published: 17th August 2021 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai interacts with people outside his residence in Bengaluru on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recently concluded cabinet formation and portfolio allocation have left a chunk of BJP leaders miffed. Many disgruntled leaders are from among the 17 turncoats who quit the Congress-JDS coalition in 2019 and joined BJP.

While party circles are abuzz with what lies ahead for the ‘newcomers’, they have been weighing their options and holding hush-hush meetings among themselves and with leaders of other parties. While his cabinet colleague Anand Singh, who too had jumped ship to BJP, contemplated resignation, Excise Minister K Gopalaiah on Monday brushed aside speculation of his exit from BJP when the next Assembly elections get nearer. 

“I quit the JDS and joined BJP and the party has made me a minister. The party and leadership have kept their word. I will stay in BJP and ensure the party comes back to power with a majority in the next election. I have joined a national party. I will be with BJP as long as I am here,” Gopalaiah told reporters when asked about his alleged meetings with KPCC president DK Shivakumar. He denied meeting any party leader with the intention of quitting BJP. He even appealed to Anand Singh to hold talks with the BJP leadership and find a solution. 

Ever since the change of guard in Karnataka, a fresh evaluation of newcomers has been happening, BJP sources said. In the party’s internal assessment, people like Dr K Sudhakar, ST Somashekhar, Shivaram Hebbar, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli are keen on continuing with BJP. Others like Muniratna, Byrathi Basavaraj, Narayana Gowda, Gopalaiah, BC Patil, MTB Nagaraj and Srimanth Patil are said to be on the fence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP K Gopalaiah
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp