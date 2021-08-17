Delay in implementing water projects irks HDK

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday expressed concern over the delay in implementing the Mekedatu and other water projects in the state.

“They should have started the work by now. We have already met the Governor and sought President’s intervention to direct the Centre to accord necessary approvals for the project. We will soon meet the chief minister to discuss the need for taking up Mekedatu, Yettinahole and other projects in the state,” he told reporters.

“Yettinahole project to provide drinking water to Kolar and Chikkaballapur was started with an estimated cost of Rs 8,000 crore and the project cost has now increased to Rs 23,000 crore. The governments are unable to resolve issues related to its implementation and at this pace, the cost may touch Rs 50,000 crore,” he rued.

Kumaraswamy also slammed Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah for his recent remarks on the caste census. “When I was the CM, he was the chairman of the (coalition) coordination committee. Did they discuss accepting the caste census report in the coordination committee meeting? He is talking about it now... he is just politicising it,” he added.