District ministers to hear out BJP workers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the objective of ensuring better coordination between the BJP leadership and the workers at the grassroots level, district ministers have been given the task of interacting with party workers in their respective districts to address their grievances, if any.

This, according to BJP leaders, will strengthen the party and instill confidence among the workers ahead of the poll season.

Also, the party central leadership have told the ministers to visit the party’s state head office in Bengaluru, once a week to interact with party workers. Excise Minister K Gopalaiah, who visited the party office on Monday, told reporters that two ministers will visit the office each day. Gopalaiah said he will visit the office every Monday.