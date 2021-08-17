STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Make cities in Karnataka more liveable: Byrathi to officials

Several infrastructure issues like bad roads and footpaths, solid waste management, street lighting, urban commuting and others plague these 10 major cities.

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj has directed commissioners of urban local bodies in 10 major cities, including Mysuru, to ensure cleanliness | file photo

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Urban Development, BA (Byrathi) Basavaraj, on Monday directed the commissioners of urban local bodies in 10 major cities, excluding Bengaluru, to spend about an hour every day to identify black spots and take steps to ensure cleanliness.

Referring to constant complaints regarding cleanliness in urban centres, especially about solid waste, the minister said these issues need to be systematically addressed and added that it has to be a continuous exercise.

Several infrastructure issues like bad roads and footpaths, solid waste management, street lighting, urban commuting and others plague these 10 major cities. Basavaraj directed the officials to attend to such problems immediately and warned that those responsible will be penalised for any failure. “Let us work on developing the important cities and making them more liveable,’’ he noted.

Speaking to The New Indian  Express, Basavaraj said, “Works have been awarded to contractors with a clause to deliver in a time-bound manner. They will be pulled up if they fail to honour the contracts.’’
While the department has been planning to develop the urban infrastructure under the Smart Cities project in Mysuru, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi and Ballari, the minister said they are awaiting the Centre’s nod to include them under the scheme.

The Mahatma Gandhi City Development Plan will be a game-changer for these cities. While Mysuru has received a one-time grant in 2019, the other cities too have received allocations under the scheme and project works which are pending need to be completed in a time-bound manner, he noted.

The series of meetings were held at the KUIDFC office in Indiranagar where the commissioners of Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Shivamogga, Davangere, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Ballari, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Tumakuru participated. Senior IAS officers Ajay Nagbhushan, B B Kaveri, M T Reju and other officials were present.

