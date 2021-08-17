Udupi students selected for CSIR award

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Two SSLC students from Charamakki Narayana Shetty Memorial Government High School- Ardi Village, Kundapur, Udupi district - Anusha and Rakshita Naik - have been selected for the CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) innovation award (for school children for 2021) for their project ‘gas saving kit’.

The award is sponsored by Science and Technology Ministry of Union Government. This gas saving kit, once placed on the stove, enables a family of four to source hot water for bathing while cooking food simultaneously.

In this device, water moves through a copper coiled frame kept over the flaming stove, and the water that moves through the outlet pipe gets heated in the process.Among 14 schools that have been selected for the award from across the country, this is school is the only government school and the only school from the state.