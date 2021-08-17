STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Worried Afghan students in Dharwad want to return back to families as Taliban takes over country

A group of Afghan students at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in Dharwad has requested the authorities to send them back home so that they can be with their families.

Published: 17th August 2021 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the main gate leading to Afghan presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By Amits Upadhye and Mallikarjun Hiremath
Express News Service

DHARWAD: Even as dramatic scenes of chaos unfolded at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport after the Taliban took over the Afghan capital, students from the war-torn country who are studying in India are worried about their families and friends back home.

A group of Afghan students at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in Dharwad has requested the authorities to send them back home so that they can be with their families. But that is next to impossible as there are no fights available and the air space over Kabul has been shut.

The anxious students have been constantly calling their families, over the last few days to know about their wellbeing and the situation on the ground. The students are worried that soon, they may not be able to contact their dear ones as restrictive and ultra-right Taliban may decide to cut the internet and telephone links.

Of the 15 Afghan students studying at UAS Dharwad, five left for Afghanistan about two months ago because of Covid curbs. But 10 students, some of whom are pursuing their PhDs, could not go back. Desperate for help, they have now approached the local police.

‘Only time will tell what happens now’

A PhD scholar said the near future is bleak for their country and citizens. “People enjoyed freedom for the last two decades under the security and patronage of the United States. Now that the US has withdrawn its troops, our country has bounded back 50 years,” he said. “I called my family members and they said that the Taliban forces have assured them that no harm would be done to citizens. But there is no guarantee. Communication links could be cut,” he said. Another student said that their families sensed the impending doom a month ago.

“Our family members had alerted us and asked us if we could go back. We decided to wait for some more time as we are pursuing our studies. Now, things have gone bad for our parents and relatives,” he added.

“Middle class and poor families are struggling to get even basic food items as prices have gone through the roof,” he said. “We cannot decide anything now. We cannot even bring our families here as there are no flights available. Only time will tell what happens next,” the hapless students said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Dharwad
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp