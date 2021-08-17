STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth Congress plans to strengthen booth presence in Karnataka

Finally emerging out of the controversies, uncertainty and factionalism that marred its election results, the Youth Congress in Karnataka seems to have a plan in place.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Finally emerging out of the controversies, uncertainty and factionalism that marred its election results, the Youth Congress in Karnataka seems to have a plan in place. With a change of guard expected to take place in February next year, the current president of Karnataka Youth Congress Raksha Ramaiah has proposed a booth level office-bearer system to strengthen cadre-level leadership in the party’s youth wing.

While the youth wing’s primary target is enhancing membership from the current 6 lakh to 50 lakh by the end of 2021, Ramaiah told TNIE that identifying new voters and enhancing leadership instead of followers are the long term goal. 

“Our focus will be 150 Assembly constituencies where we lost. Identifying youngsters in Grade 9 and 10 who will become first-time voters in 2023 and 2024, approaching young women voters in rural areas, and adding more members in every booth are our priority,” he said. 

To retain membership and encourage cadre-level leadership, the youth wing president hopes to create office-bearers at booth level. “People from various walks of life--- students, professionals, homemakers, pourakarmikas, ASHA workers--- will be identified and given positions at the booth level so they can work as office-bearers.

Our digital youth campaign will also be implemented effectively by keeping a tab on BJP’s activities at the ground level and countering it effectively at booth levels,” Ramaiah added. He has also proposed to organise weekly meetings at block and booth level of office bearers.

