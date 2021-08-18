BJP yatra in Kalaburagi violates COVID-19 protocols, tahsildar asks cops to book case

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The tahsildar of Kalaburagi has instructed the sectoral magistrate and circle inspector of police of Brahmapur police station in the city to book a case against the organisers of the Janashiravada Yatra for organising a public programme violating COVID-19 norms.

In the letter to the sectoral magistrate of ward No 41, 42 and 43 of the city and the circle inspector of police, tahsildar Prakash Kudre stated that the local unit of the BJP organized the Janashirvada Yatra on Monday evening violating COVID-19 norms. Union minister of state for fertilisers and chemicals Bhagavant Khuba participated in the yatra.

It has been said in the letter that the organisers arranged the yatra at Veerashiva Kalyana Karnataka Mantap on Monday without the permission of the district administration. Though the COVID-19 night curfew was in force, the programme continued till late in the evening violating the protocol.

The tahsildar said he is writing the letter as per the oral instructions of the Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner.

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Ravikumar who spoke to the press said that the police department has received the letter from the tahsildar and the matter will be looked into.

Meanwhile, former minister and senior Congress leader Dr Sharanaprakash Patil in a press conference on Tuesday asked the district administration to book a suo motu case against the organisers of the programme immediately.

In a press conference, the minister Bhagavant Khuba also admitted that COVID-19 protocols have been violated. He said the violations were not intentional and assured that this will not recur in future.

It may be recalled that the Janashirvada Yatra in which the minister participated started at about 8.00 pm on Monday at Veerashiva Kalyana Mantap and ended at about 10.00 pm. As per the COVID-19 protocol, the night curfew commences at 9.00 pm and ends at 5.00 am the next day.