STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bommai tells officials to repair roads in flood-affected areas

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to ensure that the roads damaged in the recent heavy rains and floods are repaired on priority.

Published: 18th August 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to ensure that the roads damaged in the recent heavy rains and floods are repaired on priority. During a review meeting with the Public Works Department (PWD) officials, Bommai said Rs 300 crore has been released to repair roads damaged due to rains and the work is to be taken up on priority. The chief minister also directed the officials to give priority to the districts with less road density.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is taking up works worth Rs 1,000 crore and they will hold a separate meeting with the deputy commissioners to expedite the process to acquire lands, Bommai said.

Rural housing project
While reviewing the projects taken up by the Housing Department, the chief minister directed the officials to release compensation to repair houses damaged in the heavy rains and floods. Bommai said 4.09 lakh houses are being constructed under various rural housing projects. Under Prime Minister Awas Yojana, the work on 1.8 lakh houses is yet to start, Bommai said and directed the officials to take appropriate measures to start the process. Bommai said 43,361 houses have to be completed in Bengaluru under the CM’s multi-storey housing project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai flood
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp