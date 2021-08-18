Bommai tells officials to repair roads in flood-affected areas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to ensure that the roads damaged in the recent heavy rains and floods are repaired on priority. During a review meeting with the Public Works Department (PWD) officials, Bommai said Rs 300 crore has been released to repair roads damaged due to rains and the work is to be taken up on priority. The chief minister also directed the officials to give priority to the districts with less road density.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is taking up works worth Rs 1,000 crore and they will hold a separate meeting with the deputy commissioners to expedite the process to acquire lands, Bommai said.

Rural housing project

While reviewing the projects taken up by the Housing Department, the chief minister directed the officials to release compensation to repair houses damaged in the heavy rains and floods. Bommai said 4.09 lakh houses are being constructed under various rural housing projects. Under Prime Minister Awas Yojana, the work on 1.8 lakh houses is yet to start, Bommai said and directed the officials to take appropriate measures to start the process. Bommai said 43,361 houses have to be completed in Bengaluru under the CM’s multi-storey housing project.