STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Lok Adalat settles highest number of cases in one day

The Lok Adalat saved Rs 177.94 crore in salaries of judges and staff by settling cases. 

Published: 18th August 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Mega Lok Adalat held by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), which is on the verge of celebrating its silver jubilee, settled the highest number of cases in a single day in the country on Saturday. According to the data released by KSLSA Executive Chairman Justice Aravind Kumar on Tuesday, 3.88 lakh cases were settled awarding a total compensation of Rs 907.65 crore and collecting penalties of Rs 25.75 crore at the Adalat.

 During the previous Mega Lok Adalats held, Rs 357.71 crore compensation was awarded by settling 1,15,938 cases in September 2020, Rs 702.16 crore with settlement of 2,63,215 cases in December 2020 and Rs 1,033.53 crore with settment of 3,32,936 cases in March 2021. 

The Lok Adalat saved Rs 177.94 crore in salaries of judges and staff by settling cases. 
Justice Kumar said they are planning to hold a special drive to provide a platform to settle cheque bounce cases. 

Justice Kumar said 9,815 matrimonial cases were taken up and 1,166 were settled. Of them, 74 couples were reunited. Justice Kumar said that in a special case at the Mysuru family court, a couple who had already annulled their marriage agreed to remarry in the presence of the Principal District Judge. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp