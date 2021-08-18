Lok Adalat settles highest number of cases in one day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Mega Lok Adalat held by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), which is on the verge of celebrating its silver jubilee, settled the highest number of cases in a single day in the country on Saturday. According to the data released by KSLSA Executive Chairman Justice Aravind Kumar on Tuesday, 3.88 lakh cases were settled awarding a total compensation of Rs 907.65 crore and collecting penalties of Rs 25.75 crore at the Adalat.

During the previous Mega Lok Adalats held, Rs 357.71 crore compensation was awarded by settling 1,15,938 cases in September 2020, Rs 702.16 crore with settlement of 2,63,215 cases in December 2020 and Rs 1,033.53 crore with settment of 3,32,936 cases in March 2021.

The Lok Adalat saved Rs 177.94 crore in salaries of judges and staff by settling cases.

Justice Kumar said they are planning to hold a special drive to provide a platform to settle cheque bounce cases.

Justice Kumar said 9,815 matrimonial cases were taken up and 1,166 were settled. Of them, 74 couples were reunited. Justice Kumar said that in a special case at the Mysuru family court, a couple who had already annulled their marriage agreed to remarry in the presence of the Principal District Judge.

