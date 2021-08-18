No proposal to cut fuel price in Karnataka, says Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said there is no proposal before the state government to cut prices of fuel, including petrol, in the state. Responding to a question from reporters if the State Government is considering any proposal to cut petrol prices like Tamil Nadu, Bommai said “there is no such proposal.”

After the Tamil Nadu government decided to cut petrol price by Rs 3 per litre, the Opposition Congress had urged the state government to cut fuel prices in the state. Responding to a question on reports about Covid negative certificates being issued in exchange for money at testing camps, Bommai said it has come to his notice and he will give directives to officials at railway stations or bus stands to take appropriate action.