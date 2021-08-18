STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah lambasts Karnataka govt for ‘delay’ in flood aid

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday hit out at the State Government over delay in providing compensation to people affected by floods.

Published: 18th August 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday hit out at the State Government over delay in providing compensation to people affected by floods. In a letter to CM Basavaraj Bommai, Siddaramaiah urged the government to immediately provide compensation to the flood victims. “Heavy rainfall between July 22 and 26 this year has severely affected the livelihood of many.

People affected by floods in 2019 and 2020 are also yet to be given compensation,” said the former chief minister, who recently visited flood-hit districts of Bagalkot, Belagavi, Gadag, and Uttara Kannada.
Siddaramaiah said many villages on the banks of the rivers that face the threat of floods are yet to be relocated and residents, who lost their homes, are yet to get houses allotted. “Those who lost homes in 2019 are yet to get compensation and people who moved into rented houses were promised to be reimbursed at Rs 10,000 per month... but it was not done,” he rued.

Compensation should be given to people hit by floods in the last three years and roads, bridges, hospitals, government offices, hospitals and anganwadis should be immediately repaired, he demanded.  The government should demand its rightful share of compensation from the Centre as compensation released in the last three years is inadequate, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp