Siddaramaiah lambasts Karnataka govt for ‘delay’ in flood aid

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday hit out at the State Government over delay in providing compensation to people affected by floods. In a letter to CM Basavaraj Bommai, Siddaramaiah urged the government to immediately provide compensation to the flood victims. “Heavy rainfall between July 22 and 26 this year has severely affected the livelihood of many.

People affected by floods in 2019 and 2020 are also yet to be given compensation,” said the former chief minister, who recently visited flood-hit districts of Bagalkot, Belagavi, Gadag, and Uttara Kannada.

Siddaramaiah said many villages on the banks of the rivers that face the threat of floods are yet to be relocated and residents, who lost their homes, are yet to get houses allotted. “Those who lost homes in 2019 are yet to get compensation and people who moved into rented houses were promised to be reimbursed at Rs 10,000 per month... but it was not done,” he rued.

Compensation should be given to people hit by floods in the last three years and roads, bridges, hospitals, government offices, hospitals and anganwadis should be immediately repaired, he demanded. The government should demand its rightful share of compensation from the Centre as compensation released in the last three years is inadequate, he said.