STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP, Congress, MES-Shivsena triangular contest on cards in Belagavi City Corporation elections

The decision of all political parties to field their own candidates has put many noted leaders in Belagavi in a dilemma as most of the candidates from Kannada and Marathi groups earlier supported them

Published: 19th August 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Prakash Rao also demanded that an inquiry be launched into the extent of money being used for the Huzurabad byelection by the TRS and the sources of those funds.

Image for representation (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The upcoming election to Belagavi City Corporation will be different for the first time in its history with the active participation of all the political parties. So far, most of the candidates in fray were divided either in Kannada or Marathi group in the election. For the first time, candidates are being fielded officially by the BJP, Congress, MES-Shivsena, JDS and AIMIM.

The decision of all political parties to field their own candidates has put many noted political leaders in Belagavi in a dilemma as most of the candidates from Kannada and Marathi groups earlier were supported by them.

In the past, leaders of Congress and BJP would usually have an internal understanding with either Kannada or Marathi groups and rallied behind them in the elections so far. With Congress and BJP having their own candidates in the fray this time, the entry of candidates from the MES-Shivsena coalition, JDS, and AIMIM would split the votes of both the national parties. A majority of Marathi votes which swing in favour of BJP traditionally in elections to State Assembly and Lok Sabha in Belagavi would now split between the MES-Shivsena coalition and BJP. Whether the BJP and Shivsena-MES will have an internal pact to avoid the division of votes remains to be seen.

The Congress will also have an equally tough task to win the seats with AIMIM and JDS candidates in the fray who could grab a major chunk of their votes. However, all the political parties are hectically involved in working out their political strategies ahead of the September 3 City Corporation elections.

A senior leader of AIMIM, Latif Khan Pathan said, his party was keen to have its candidates only in the select wards where it had bright chances to win the seat.

"We are still discussing with our party workers and leaders to find out in which wards our candidates should be fielded. Given the support which our party has been getting in Belagavi, we will definitely perform well in the elections,'' he added.

A senior JDS leader Faizulla Madiwale said, his party had several potential candidates with the capacity to win the election. He ruled out the possibility of JDS having a tie-up with other parties and said, the corporation election would be fought on the local issues unlike election to the state assembly. Even as the D-day draws closer, the Congress party leaders are still undecided whether to field candidates or support the Independent candidates. But sources in the party said, the KPCC would certainly decide on fielding party candidates to counter the BJP and JDS.

KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi has his supporters both in Kannada and Marathi groups, as do several other MLAs like Abhay Patil, Anil Benake and Laxmi Hebbalkar.

In a city like Belagavi where the pro-Marathi group has won most of the corporation elections so far, a senior politician and former corporator from Kannada group Shivangouda Patil says, "There is a need to have a Kannada group in the corporation election to protect the larger interest of Kannada language and Karnataka. The group should come to power as the state government has worked hard to bolster the prospects of Kannada language and culture in Belagavi for several decades.''

Many leaders predict a triangular contest between BJP, Congress and MES-Shivsena in most of the 58 wards of Belagavi if the political parties field their candidates as expected into the fray.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belagavi City Corporation Belagavi elections BJP congress MES Shivsena JDS AIMIM
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp