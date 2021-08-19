Covid effect: Now, you may need token for temple visit in Karnataka

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a view to reduce crowding at temples amidst the pandemic, the State Government is planning to have a token system to regulate the number of devotees turning up for darshan. Endowment Minister Shashikala Jolle, during her maiden meeting at her office on Wednesday, instructed the department officials to consider such a system to ensure that Covid-19 pro tocols are followed.

As temples were shut during the lockdown, devotees have been thronging temples ever since restrictions were eased. The crowd is usually big at popular temples. In order to regulate this, the government is planning to allow a restricted number of devotees instead of closing them. The minister directed the officials to work out a module where a certain number of devotees can be allowed, maintaining all Covid-19 protocols. She also issued directions to conduct a district-wise survey of all temples and their properties to ascertain the extent of encroachment.

Shashikala told reporters that she has sought details of all A, B and C category temples in Karnataka and added that officials have been asked to take necessary action wherever encroachments are reported. Regarding basic amenities at pilgrim sites, the minister said hygiene will be top priority and the authorities concerned should focus on cleanliness. She also said temples should have provision for clean drinking water, toilets and other facilit ies for devotees.

She directed officials to draw up a list of places where there is scope for construction of Yatri Nivas lodging and boarding facilities for devotees. The department will also look into the availability of land at popular destinations outside Karnataka, like Pandharpur and Tuljapur in Maharashtra, Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh and other popular destinations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu where the Karnataka Government

can construct Yathri Nivas facilities, she added.