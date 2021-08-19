Dishonest cops won’t be tolerated: Araga Jnanendra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said that indiscipline and dishonesty in the police force will not be tolerated. Speaking at a property parade organised at City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters here on Wednesday, Jnanendra said the majority of the policemen were honest and sincere towards their duty.

“However, a few men have brought disrepute to the force by associating themselves with anti-social elements. This won’t be tolerated. A report will be prepared on such staff and appropriate action will be taken,” the minister said.

Appreciating the work of the police in several sensitive cases, Jnanendra said the force should act faster than criminals, who are committing offences using technology. In the property parade, recovered valuables worth Rs 56 crore and drugs worth Rs 32 crore was displayed. The Home Minister returned the valuables to 18 victims symbolically and announced a reward of Rs 18 lakh to 400 police personnel.